Reg Lenna Hosting Summer Block Party As Part of Centennial Celebration

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is hosting a Summer Block Party tonight as part of its Centennial Celebration.

The free event will take place in front of the theater from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

It’ll feature local band, Uncle Ben’s Remedy, performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hot Spot Cafe will be selling food and other beverages will be available for purchase.

An in-party scavenger hunt with prizes will be open to party-goers, as well as other games.

During the event, Art Cloth + Craft will open their doors for shopping and are hosting a Shibori craft pop-up event for families with Pearl City Clay House. The cost for the pop-up is $15 and includes instruction and supplies.

For more information, call 716-484-7070 or visit reglenna.com.