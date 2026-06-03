Reg Lenna, National Comedy Center Receive Capital Project Funding From NYS

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and the National Comedy Center are each receiving funding for capital projects through the New York State Council on the Arts.

The Reg Lenna is receiving $212,000 for theatrical equipment upgrades.

Executive Director Hillary Meyer said the funding will be used toward two projects with the first being the replacement of the current house and lobby lighting control system that is over 45 years old. Meyer said the current system works inconsistently and has, at times, failed to work at all. This will be replaced with a modern Electronic Theater Controls (ETC) architectural control and dimming system to significantly improve reliability, safety, and long-term operational sustainability. The project will replace all current lighting fixtures in the auditorium and lobby with LED lighting fixtures.

Meyer said the second project includes the acquisition of a professional-grade projection system to meet modern touring production requirements. This investment will reduce

recurring expenses while expanding the organization’s ability to attract high-quality performances that draw audiences from across the region.

The National Comedy Center is receiving $57,000 for a Theater Main Stage Projection System.

The New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative and cultural work.