Reg Lenna Receives $25,000 Grant From NYS Council On The Arts

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is receiving $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The funding will go toward general operations and is part of over $46 million in grant awards given to 1,000 nonprofit organizations and 500 individual artists in the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that, “Research confirms what we’ve always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day.”

