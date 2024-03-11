Reg Lenna Upgrades Lighting, Sound Equipment

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has recently been able to upgrade its lighting and sound equipment.

The project, which cost $170,000, was made possible through support from the New York State Council on the Arts, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Gebbie Foundation, Oishei Foundation, and Hultquist Foundation.

The upgrades are estimated to save the Reg up to $20,000 annually while meeting industry standards. The improved LED lighting gear is more energy efficient and includes color changing capabilities. The new multi-speaker sound system, which meets the needs of most modern touring productions, also distributes audio more evenly throughout the theater, ensuring every patron in the theater has the same listening experience.

The upgrades are a culmination of efforts to assess the current technical systems, price out upgrades and secure funding. The previous lighting and sound equipment were between 20 and 30 years old. For those time periods, additional equipment had to be rented for live performances, adding costs to both The Reg and entities renting the theater.

All of the equipment was purchased and installed through Chautauqua County businesses, including Advanced Production Group, LLC.

For more information about the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, visit reglenna.com