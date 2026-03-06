Reg Lenna’s Memory Cafe Features Sukanya Burman Dance March 10

The Reg’s Memory Cafe will feature Sukanya Burman Dance on March 10.

Participants are invited to explore rhythm and movement through conversation, laughter, clapping, simple footwork, drums, and ankle bells, all in a relaxed, welcoming setting. People who attend will be able to create their own ankle bells to use during the session and take home afterward. All materials provided by Sukanya Burman Dance.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Those who are interested are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by today.

A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check, etc.

Memory Cafés are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. in the 3rd floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. Elevator accessible.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.