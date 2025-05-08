Reg Memory Cafe To Feature Madness Most Discreet

This month’s Memory Cafe at the Reg Lenna will feature a performance by Performance collective Madness Most Discreet.

The Memory Cafe takes place at noon on Tuesday, May 13.

Madness Most Discreet will introduce attendees to the most fun and cathartic aspects of being a performer, using movement and voices to play beginner level theater games and engaging together in a short performance.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe. It’s held in the third floor Media Arts Studio.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Donations are welcome.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.