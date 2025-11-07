Registration For United Way’s Curling Night Ends Nov. 10

Registration is open for United Way of Chautauqua County’s third annual Curling Night at Northwest Arena.

People may sign up as an individual or team of six.

United Way’s third Annual Curling Night is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 14 at Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown. The deadline to register as an individual or team is Monday, November 10. A Happy Hour with food and a cash bar will precede the competition, which begins at 6:30pm following a “Learn To Curl” demonstration and explanation of rules.

The casual, “for fun” tournament is open to players of all skill levels — from experienced curlers to complete beginners eager to learn the sport.

Northwest Arena’s “Backyard Curling” takes place on the ice, though no special equipment or skates are required. Participants are required to wear sneakers or gym shoes and are encouraged to dress appropriately for a colder environment.

To register, text UWCURLING to 41444, call 716-483-1566, or contact Nick Dean by emailing ndean@unitedwaychq.org. Tickets are $25 for individual participants and $125 per team (up to six players).