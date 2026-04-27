Registration Open For ‘I Love My Park Day’ On May 2

Registration is open for the 15th annual I Love My Park Day on Saturday, May 2.

The event, a partnership between Parks & Trails New York, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, is the largest statewide volunteer event to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at over 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands from Long Island to Western New York and covering all regions in between, including sites operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation and municipal parks.

Volunteers will help by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects.

Register for I Love My Park Day.