Registration Open For United Way’s Annual Charity Golf Classic

Registration is open for the United Way’s annual Charity Golf Classic.

The tournament will take place Monday, June 22 at Shorewood Country Club.

Presented again by title sponsor AG Team, this tournament continues a long-standing tradition in northern Chautauqua County of individuals, businesses and agencies coming together for United Way’s largest fundraising event.

Golf Committee Chair Tyler Gotowka said the event will feature a variety of activities and opportunities to win items, including basket raffles, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and interactive games on the course.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a 10:00 a.m. tee-off. Participants will enjoy a full day on the course, with both lunch and dinner included in the cost of registration. Golfers can register individually for $125 per player or take advantage of the group rate of $600 for a foursome. To register, text “uwchqgolf” to 41444.

For more information or to become a sponsor or purchase a tee sign, contact United Way Northern Chautauqua Community Relations Coordinator Daniel Siracuse by emailing disracuse@unitedwaychq.org or call (716) 483-1561.