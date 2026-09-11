Registration To Attend Audubon’s Enchanted Forest Now Open

Registration to attend the Audubon Community Nature Center’s Enchanted Forest event is now open.

The event will take place Friday, October 2 and Saturday October 3. The magical, non-scary evening has attendees following a guide through the luminary-lit enchanted trail to meet animals that will engage your imagination, maybe make you laugh, and teach you something about wildlife in the region.

After the walk, a campfire with live music will take place in the backyard with snacks and drinks available to purchase. Inside the Nature Center building there will be crafts, live animals, and exhibits to explore.

The walks take place every 10 minutes between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. and last about 40 minutes.

Admission is $14 for adults, $10.50 for Nature Center members and children ages 3-15, and free for children 2 and under. Enchanted Forest happens rain or shine. Halloween costumes are welcome.

Reservations are required for a specific time and are now being accepted by calling (716) 569-2345 or go online to AudubonCNC.org/enchanted-forest.

For those interested in volunteering for the Enchanted Forest event, contact ACNC Volunteer Coordinator Sharon Tefft at STefft@AudubonCNC.org or call (716) 569-2345.