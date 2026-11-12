Rehabilitation Of Outer Breakwater At Dunkirk Harbor Completed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed rehabilitation of the outer breakwater at Dunkirk Harbor.

The federally funded project repaired approximately 2,300 linear feet of the 2,800-foot structure, addressing deterioration caused by years of exposure to harsh Great Lakes conditions. The improvements are designed to enhance structural stability, support safe navigation and extend the service life of the breakwater.

Originally constructed in 1931, the outer breakwater serves as a protective barrier between the open waters of Lake Erie and Dunkirk Harbor. Over time, wave action and seasonal ice contributed to the deterioration of the structure, creating a need for significant rehabilitation.

The project was completed in two phases by the Corps of Engineers’ Michigan-based contractor, Great Lakes Dock and Materials. The first phase addressed approximately 1,850 linear feet of the breakwater under an $8.5 million contract, partially funded through congressionally directed spending. The second phase addressed the remaining 450 linear feet under a $4.5 million contract funded through the fiscal year 2025 workplan.

Construction included placing a stone overlay, known as a rubble mound, along the lakeside of the breakwater, raising its crest elevation two feet above the original design and reinforcing the eastern end of the structure.

Throughout the project, the Buffalo District coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard, City of Dunkirk and local stakeholders, including marinas and yacht clubs, to keep the community informed and minimize disruptions to harbor navigation.

The rehabilitation is part of the Corps of Engineers’ broader effort to improve the condition and reliability of navigation infrastructure throughout the Great Lakes Navigation System. The system includes 60 commercial and 80 recreational navigation projects, 610 miles of federal navigation channels and 104 miles of federal navigation structures, including breakwaters, piers and jetties.