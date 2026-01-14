Rep. Langworthy Announces $1.25 Million Secured For Jamestown Stormwater Channel Project

Congressman Nick Langworthy has announced that he has secured $1.25 million in federal funding for the City of Jamestown’s Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project.

The project is considered a critical investment aimed at reducing flooding risks and protecting public safety along the Chadakoin River, the outlet of Chautauqua Lake.

The funding will support the restoration and maintenance of stormwater channels by removing accumulated sediment, debris, and obstructions that threaten nearby homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure. These improvements will help ensure stormwater flows safely through the system, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Chadakoin River and its stormwater channels have a documented history of flooding and related issues that have impacted Jamestown and surrounding communities. Langworthy emphasized the importance of proactive maintenance along the River to safeguard major transportation corridors and prevent damage to state, county, and local infrastructure. In addition to improving flood resilience, the project will help preserve the ecological health of the river system and surrounding environment.