Rep. Langworthy Calling For Moratorium On Wind Turbines In Lake Erie

Congressman Nick Langworthy is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to place a moratorium on future wind project in Lake Erie.

Langworthy, speaking in Hamburg, said, “Wind turbines do not belong on the shorelines of our Great Lakes. They are expensive, unreliable, and would harm the lake’s precious ecosystem while having a negligible impact on our energy supply. This is not something that our community needs or wants; my constituents have been clear about that.”

In January 2023, Langworthy introduced legislation seeking to eliminate tax credits for the construction of wind farms on any of the Great Lakes but there was no further action after it was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Langworthy, during his speech, referenced a statement by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that said, “At present, Great Lakes wind does not offer a unique, critical or cost-effective contribution toward the achievement of New York’s Climate Act goals.”