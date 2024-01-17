Rep. Langworthy Holding Virtual Seminar Today On Applying for FEMA Assistance Firefighters Grants

Congressman Nick Langworthy will be hosting today a virtual seminar to prepare local fire departments to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

The seminar will take place online at 6:30 p.m. and is open to any volunteer or professional fire department, EMS, or other organization that may be eligible for this grant program

According to FEMA, the primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.

Since 2001, this program has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

To register for the seminar, visit https://langworthy.house.gov/fema-grant-seminar or call 716-547-6844.