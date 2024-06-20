Rep. Langworthy In Support of $5.29 Million Request For Chadakoin River Work

Congressman Nick Langworthy visited Jamestown Wednesday in support of a federal request to protect the Chadakoin River.

The City of Jamestown has applied for $5.29 million for the Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project.

Langworthy recently submitted a federal funding request as part of the government’s 2025 fiscal budget.

The project aims to address maintenance needs in nine stormwater channels, reducing flooding risks and improving water quality. The work that would be done includes dredging the channels and removing debris in order to help restore the river’s natural flow.

The City said in a social media post that the project will “protect homes and businesses, support local jobs, stimulate our economy, and demonstrate our commitment to environmental stewardship. Additionally, it will enhance recreational opportunities along the river, making it a more inviting space for kayaking, boating, and enjoying the natural beauty of our riverfront.”