Rep. Langworthy Reintroduces Legislation To Revoke Visas For Students Who Support Foreign Terrorist Orgs

Congressman Nick Langworthy has reintroduced legislation that would revoke student visas for those involved in support of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The Veto Your Visas Act was previously introduced in July 2024.

Langworthy said the bill would require institutions of higher education to immediately report to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) if they become aware that a student on an Exchange Visitor or Academic Student non-immigrant visa has participated in or endorsed activities in support of a foreign terrorist organization. It would also direct the Secretary of State to revoke the visa of a student if they have supported a FTO. Upon visa revocation, the Secretary of Homeland Security would be required to begin removal proceedings against the student.

Langworthy referenced the case of Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University who protested against Israel. Khalil is a Palestinian raised in Syria and currently a permanent U.S. resident. He has stated his student group’s primary goal is to “challenge the settler-colonial violence that Israel perpetrates.” Currently, the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and State Department are investigating Khalil as a possible national security threat.