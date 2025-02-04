Rep. Langworthy, Tenney Request DOD Open Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station For Detaining, Deporting Immigrants

Congressman Nick Langworthy and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney are requesting the Department of Defense considering opening the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to detain and deport immigrants.

Langworthy and Tenney’s letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth states that the only Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Service Processing Center in the Northeastern United States is located in Batavia. Both Representatives said the facility, while critical, cannot meet the growing demand for detention and deportation processing.

The letter said there is a need for additional detention capacity and suggests the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station be used to, quote, “ensure the swift and secure removal of high-priority illegal immigrants from the United States.”

Langworthy said in his briefing with Buffalo ICE agents last week he learned that the Processing Center in Batavia is near capacity. As the Department of Defense is already aiding the Department of Homeland Security in its border security measures, he said it makes perfect sense to ask Secretary Hegseth to consider this request.