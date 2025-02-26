Rep. Langworthy’s Jamestown Office Vandalized

Congressman Nick Langworthy released a statement saying his Jamestown office was recently vandalized.

Langworthy said an act of vandalism caused the door to the office to be jammed with staff unable to enter the office space. He said it happened last week while he was holding a press conference.

Local law enforcement were notified and are conducting an investigation.

Langworthy’s Clarence office was recently closed following an envelope with white powder being sent there.

The Republican Congressman said in a statement, “Let me be clear: these actions are crimes and have no place in our political discourse. It is completely unacceptable for my hardworking staff and the citizens who rely on our office for federal assistance to be disrupted by the criminal activity of deranged zealots. It will not be tolerated, and I will urge prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”