Rep. Nick Langworthy Repeatedly Fails To Inform WRFA About News Conferences Being Held In Chautauqua County

Congressman Nick Langworthy has failed, once again, to inform us here at WRFA-LP about a news conference that he is holding in Chautauqua County.

The 23rd Congressional District representative has held several press events in Chautauqua County in the last year, the last one most recently this past Wednesday in Ellicott, but has failed at every opportunity to notify WRFA so that we may report on the events and ask questions of our elected official in Washington.

We have contacted both Langworthy’s Washington and Jamestown offices in writing with our concerns, including speaking with his staff representatives in person about being kept in the dark about these events. No staff member has ever provided an explanation why invitations to press events has ceased or offered a solution to the issue.

This comes from a Republican Congressman who has also failed to hold public town halls in the district to hear concerns from his constituents and has closed his Jamestown office due to alleged threats. While Langworthy has held regular call-in town halls by phone, constituents have complained that they are never afforded the opportunity to ask their questions.

Previous Republican Congressional representatives, including Tom Reed and Joe Sempolinski; regularly held group media calls with reporters in their district. Congressman Langworthy was urged by local media to continue that practice, but he has declined.

We ask that Congressman Nick Langworthy stop leaving local press off contact lists and be accountable to his constituency by making himself available in person to answer the many questions we all have.