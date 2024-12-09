Reports Of Downed Plan Unfounded

Reports of a plane in distress on Saturday in Mayville were unfounded.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 11:00 a.m. about a low flying airplane near Honeysette Road that appeared to possibly be in distress.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, and several fire companies conducted a thorough search of the reported area using the North Lake Fire District Argo as well as Sheriff’s Office and Jamestown Police drones. No downed aircraft was located.

Further investigation confirmed that there were low flying aircrafts in the area at the reported time which were all accounted for and not in distress.