Republicans, Conservatives To Have Primary For Family Court Judge

There will be at least one county-wide primary in June following the April 8 petition submission deadline.

For Chautauqua County Family Court Judge, both Peter R. Johnson and Sally Jaroszynski have filed petitions to run for the office on the Republican and Conservative lines. Jaroszynski also filed petitions to run on the Working Families line.

Tuesday, June 25 is Primary Election Day,

The current Family Court Judge is Republican Jeff Piazza.

For State Assembly, Republican and Westfield attorney Andrew Molitor has filed petitions to run on the Republican and Conservative lines for the 150th district. Democrat and Fredonia Attorney Michael Bobseine has filed to run for the district on the Democrat and Working Families lines.

Current Assemblyman Andy Goodell is retiring at the end of 2024.

Incumbent State Senator George Borrello is the only candidate to submit petitions to run for the 57th Senate District. He submitted petitions to run on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt also is the only candidate to submit petitions so far for his office. He will run on the Republican and Conservative lines.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections‘ website at votechautauqua.com provides the information who has filed petitions.

April 12 is the last day to fill a vacancy after a candidate has declined to run with April 16 being the last day to authorize a substitution after a candidate declines to run.

April 16 is also the first day for folks seeking signatures for independent, or third party, petitions.

The November General Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.