Residents Asked To Participate In ‘Lights Out’ Initiative To Help Protect Migrating Birds

Residents are asked to help protect migrating birds as they navigate night skies by participating in the “Lights Out” initiative.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Office of General Services (OGS) announced that State buildings participating in Lights Out will keep non-essential outdoor lighting from affecting the ability of birds to migrate successfully throughout New York.

Many species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations to help them navigate to and from their summer breeding grounds throughout the state. Excessive outdoor lighting, especially in adverse weather conditions, can disorient migrating birds, a phenomenon known as fatal light attraction. Reducing excessive outdoor lighting helps reduce the number of birds that die each year in the U.S. from collisions related to fatal light attraction with windows, walls, floodlights, and the ground.

Lights Out directs State-owned and managed buildings to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting from 11:00 p.m. to dawn during the spring migration, April 15 through May 31, and during the peak fall migration, August 15 through November 15. State agencies are also encouraged to draw blinds, when possible, and turn off non-essential indoor lighting during Lights Out times. In addition to benefiting migrating birds, Lights Out promotes sustainability and provides cost-savings to the state.

New Yorkers can assist with this effort by minimizing overnight lighting at their homes or on their properties. DEC encourages New Yorkers to take steps to protect bird and wildlife habitat on their property by planting native plants and trees, removing invasive plants, and making windows more visible to birds to minimize bird collisions.