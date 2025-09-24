Residents Bring Quality Of Life Concerns To City Council Committees

Residents brought quality of life concerns to Jamestown City Council members Monday night.

Three women from the Lincoln Street and East Seventh Street area spoke before both the Housing and Public Safety Committees about their concerns about how drug activity has affected the neighborhood.

Karen Inwood said there are at least three people in their neighborhood selling drugs, including one woman who has people coming in and out her apartment all day and all night, “Where she lives, the property is owned by ABR Realty and it is managed by KW Weller. There’s four apartments. One of the people moved out last month because in the time that he’d been there he’d come home from work to find drugged people in his apartment, them kicking down his door, his mail stolen, his packages stolen.”

Inwood said a father and son living downstairs are moving out as well due to the drug issues and maintenance issues.

The women said they’ve contacted Jamestown Police before about the issues.

Sonya Bosley said she used to sit outside her house and her neighbor, who has kids, used to sit outside as well. Neither of them do anymore.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk gave her information to the women so that they could further discuss possible housing code violations happening at some of the residences in question.

Public Safety Committee Chair Jeff Russell requested Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson meet privately with the women to further discuss the issues they’re experiencing.