Residents Reminded To Remove, Secure Outdoor Food Sources That Attract Bears

Residents are reminded to remove or secure outdoor food sources that may attract black bears.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said throughout the spring and early summer months, black bears have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods, which can lead to an increase in the potential for human-bear conflicts near homes and residential areas, especially before the spring green-up when natural food sources for bears are scarce.

The DEC advises New Yorkers to reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts to protect bears and themselves by practicing these tips:

Empty feeders and clean spilled seed and let nature feed the birds from spring through fall.

Secure or store garbage and recycling cans in a sturdy building.

Clean and remove residual grease and food from grills and smokers.

Keep pets and livestock food indoors; those with chicken coops or apiaries should consider installing an electric fence to protect flocks and hives.

Lastly, neighbors should alert neighbors to any bear activity so they can take these same precautions.

New Yorkers are advised to never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears intentionally is dangerous and illegal. Bears that become habituated to being fed can become a threat to people and property.

The DEC estimates there are currently approximately 8,000 bears in New York.

For more information, visit DEC’s website and Bearwise.org.