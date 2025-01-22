Residents Urged To Take Precautions To Protect Themselves Against Cold Temps

Residents are urged to take precautions today to protect themselves against cold temperatures that could involve wind chills of negative 20 degrees today.

Chautauqua County officials advise residents to take the following precautions to stay safe during extreme cold:

Cover Exposed Skin: Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes when wind chills drop to 15 below zero or colder. To protect yourself, ensure all exposed skin is covered before heading outside. Use scarves, masks, or balaclavas to shield your face and neck, and make sure gloves, hats, and thick socks are part of your cold-weather attire.

Avoid Prolonged Outdoor Activities: If you must go outside, limit the time you spend exposed to the cold and take frequent breaks in a warm environment. Activities such as shoveling snow or walking long distances can increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Watch for early signs of frostbite, such as redness, numbness, or tingling, and return indoors immediately if you notice these symptoms. Hypothermia signs, including uncontrollable shivering or confusion, require immediate medical attention.

Check on Vulnerable Populations: Older adults, young children, and those with medical conditions are at greater risk during extreme cold. Ensure they have adequate heating, warm clothing, and access to food and water. Check in regularly to confirm their safety, and offer assistance if needed. If you’re unable to help directly, contact local agencies for support to ensure no one is left vulnerable to the dangerous conditions.

Protect Your Pets & Livestock: Bring pets and livestock indoors during extreme cold to keep them safe and warm. Prolonged exposure to icy surfaces can result in frostbite on paws, so limit their time outside and provide protective gear such as booties when necessary. After outdoor activities, check for signs of irritation or injury, including cracked pads or redness, and clean their paws to remove ice, salt, or chemicals.

Wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels when wind is factored in with the air temperature. The lower the wind chill, the quicker frostbite can set in.

As part of this emergency declaration, the county’s Code Blue initiative is in effect to protect individuals experiencing homelessness from life-threatening conditions. Code Blue ensures access to safe, warm shelters for anyone exposed to the dangers of freezing temperatures.

In Chautauqua County, this initiative involves collaboration between local agencies, warming centers, and law enforcement to provide immediate assistance to those in need. For more information on Code Blue, visit chqgov.com/CodeBlue.

As temperatures drop, the risk of home fires increases due to the use of space heaters, fireplaces, and other heating devices. To stay safe, ensure heaters are placed at least three feet away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended. Avoid overloading electrical outlets and check that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. Use fireplaces responsibly by keeping chimneys clean and extinguishing fires completely before leaving or going to bed. For added safety, keep a fire extinguisher accessible and have a family escape plan in place.