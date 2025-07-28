Resolutions To Update Noise Ordinance, Dog Impoundment Fees On City Council Voting Agenda

A resolution to update the City of Jamestown’s noise ordinance is on City Council’s agenda tonight.

The resolution under new business would add language that allows Jamestown Police to have a car towed and impounded as a public nuisance after the third violation for noise. The staff report in the pre-filed agenda stated that “Chronic vehicle noise has become a persistent problem in the City of Jamestown. Many times it is the same offenders causing noise violations.”

Council also will vote on a resolution under new business that increases fees for impounding dogs.

The staff report said costs have increased for taking care of abandoned dogs after their owners skip court hearings to regain ownership. The resolution proposes raising the cost of impoundment from $10 to $20, second impound from $20 to $40 plus an increase in costs to $6 a day from $3 a day; and the cost of a third impoundment would be raised from $30 to $60 with a daily cost increase from $3 to $6 a day.

The resolution adds additional language that states any dog left in the care of a the city shelter will be considered abandoned after 45 days, at which time the dog will be placed up for adoption.

One item missing from City Council’s meeting tonight is the public hearing that was to take place regarding proposed changes to the City Zoning Code. The City Clerk’s Office merely stated the public hearing has been canceled. The public comment period remains open until August 4 for anyone wishing to comment on the proposal to change the zoning of the area south of Jackson-Taylor Park from west of Lafayette Street to the Chadakoin River with Eighth Street as its boundary from Residential-2 (R-2) to Commercial-1 (C-1).

City Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. with the voting session beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.