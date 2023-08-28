Rex & Micki McCray to Co-Chair United Way Campaign

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has selected Rex and Micki McCray to co-chair the 2023 Fundraising Campaign.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said she hopes that with Rex and Micki’s efforts, the United Way will reach its 2023 goal of $1.4 million dollars. This year’s goal is the highest ever set in United Way’s 100-year history, and Rohler acknowledged it was a “stretch goal.”

All money raised stays local in the community to support 29 agencies running 42 local programs.

Rex and Michelle “Micki” McCray have been married for 45 years and have a grown daughter and son, with two grandchildren in Jamestown.

Rex McCray is the CEO and co-owner of Weber Knapp, a local company which focuses on motion control engineering & manufacturing solutions for custom design challenges. He has a long and active history of serving and supporting the community, including the Annual United Way Campaign since 1978, James Prendergast Library since 2014, and Moon Brook Charity Classic since 2012.

Micki grew up in Jamestown and graduated from Southwestern Central High School and JCC. She spent her professional years in the banking field, having retired from M&T Bank in 2014 after 35 years. She is currently the owner of Dot’s Gift Boutique in downtown Jamestown.

Throughout the years, Micki has been a member of the women’s organizations Delta Gamma Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Crèche. She served 9 years on the James Prendergast Library Board of Trustees and also on the boards of Chautauqua County Hospice & Palliative Care and Crèche.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County will officially kick off the 2023 Campaign at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, September 14th at Allied Alarm in Falconer.