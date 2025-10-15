Ripley Declares State Of Emergency Due To Critically Low Reservoir Levels

The town of Ripley has declared a State of Emergency due to critically low water levels in the Ripley Reservoir.

An ongoing Mandatory Water Conservation Order remains in place for all customers within the Ripley Water District.

Officials say, despite efforts to reduce water use, a lack of rainfall since early last week has caused Reservoir levels to continue to decline. Following a review of the situation on Tuesday, October 14th, Town and County officials have determined that stronger measures are necessary to safeguard public health and safety.

Water supplied to Ripley Water District customers remains safe to drink. However, bottled water donations are being requested from local retailers to help reduce household water use and preserve the limited Reservoir supply. Details about the distribution of bottled water will be shared as soon as they become available.

In addition, local authorities are coordinating efforts to transport water via fire trucks to the Ripley Reservoir to increase supply to the treatment plant. Residents should expect increased fire truck activity along Routes 20 and 76 during this period.

Ripley Town Supervisor Laura Pless said the emergency declaration is serious and that the community needs to work together to reduce the amount of water being used, saying, “We aren’t out of water yet, but we need our residential and commercial users to decrease their usage even more so that we can be sure there is enough water for essential needs such as drinking, sanitation, and fire protection.”

Effective immediately, all Ripley Water District customers — both residential and commercial — must take steps to reduce water usage. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice and can be enforced now that a state of emergency has been declared.

Ways You Can Conserve Water:

Turn off the faucet while brushing teeth, shaving, or washing dishes.

Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Take short showers; turn off water while lathering.

Skip pre-rinsing dishes; most dishwashers can remove food particles without pre-rinsing.

Use disposable plates, cups, and utensils.

Thaw frozen foods in the refrigerator or microwave — not under running water.

Clean vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap.

Do not wash vehicles.

Do not hose down sidewalks, decks, or driveways — use a broom instead.

Do not water lawns or landscaping.

Do not fill pools, hot tubs, or other large containers.

Make every toilet flush count. Don’t use the toilet like a garbage can to flush away tissue, etc.

Check for and fix leaks in faucets, toilets, and pipes.

The fire department cannot use District water to fill private wells.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is keeping in daily contact with water operators and officials in Fredonia and Westfield, as these communities also rely on reservoir systems. Officials said while neither community is currently under a water conservation order, it is important for residents and businesses to recognize that their water systems are similarly vulnerable during drought conditions.

All residents and business owners are strongly encouraged to enroll in the NY Alert system to receive timely updates on this water emergency, as well as other public health and safety notifications.

Sign up here: https://alert.ny.gov/sign-ny-alert-0

Residents who have questions may contact the Ripley Water District at 716-413-8010 or the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4481.

Official updates will be posted on the County website: https://chqgov.com/news