Ripley Industrial Park Project, National Comedy Center, Feedmore Receiving $1.65 Million In Federal Funding

$1.65 million in federal funding is coming the Ripley Industrial Park project, National Comedy Center, and Feedmore Western New York.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Consolidated Appropriations bill. The senators personally secured funding for these projects through congressionally directed spending.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency will receive $650,000 to construct a left-hand turn lane on Shortman Road for traffic to access the Ripley Industrial Development site, which is located near Interstate 90. a

The project removes a critical infrastructure barrier to development at a site identified as a prime location for industrial, warehousing, distribution, and light-manufacturing uses. New York State has already demonstrated its commitment through a $5.25 million FAST NY investment, underscoring the project’s regional and statewide importance.

FeedMore Western New York will receive $500,000 to construct a new consolidated facility.

FeedMore serves more than 165,000 individuals through home-delivered meals, community dining, food bank distribution network, workforce development, nutrition education, and mobile farm market programs.

The 197,000 square foot consolidated facility in Hamburg will replace two facilities that are severely over-capacity with failing infrastructure that cannot be expanded. The project will double warehouse space, add eight loading docks, expand cold and dry storage, and significantly enlarge the commercial kitchen, allowing FeedMore to more than triple daily meal production. FeedMore serves vulnerable populations in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

The National Comedy Center will receive $500,000 for capital improvements, including exhibit enhancements and renovations to the Center’s entry area.