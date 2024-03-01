Robert H. Jackson Center Announces Living Voices Performances For March

The Robert H. Jackson Center has announced the Living Voices performances for March.

“The Right To Dream (Civil Rights Movement” Living Voices performances will take place 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., and 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 6 and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., March 7.

In this program, it’s the 1960s and Raymond risks his life to fight racism and help lead African Americans to equality and the right to vote in the South through their involvement in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

The next set of Living Voices performances will be “The New American (Immigration in the early 20th Century)” on March 20 and March 21.

In this performance, Bridget leaves the turmoil and poverty of Ireland for the promise of work and better opportunity in the United States, where she faces the challenges and discrimination of immigrant life on the road to citizenship.

All performances are free and open to the public. Call (716) 483-6646 or email info@roberthjackson.org to reserve your spot.