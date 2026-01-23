Robert H. Jackson Center, Ehmke Manufacturing Holding Essay Contest

The Robert H. Jackson Center is partnering with Ehmke Manufacturing Company Inc. on an essay contest on civic education that connects to the values of athletics

This year’s theme is: Playing by the Rules: Fairness and Justice in Sports and Society.

The contest emphasizes teamwork, fairness, and courage, values athletes practice daily and encourages students to apply those lessons to citizenship and democracy. It intends to foster critical thinking, leadership development, and thoughtful writing, helping students see the connections between being a good teammate and being an engaged citizen.

The program is designed for middle and high school students in Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania – specifically Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Warren Counties. The goal is to connect with students in and around the area where Howard Ehmke spent his formative years – with targeted outreach to athletic programs, coaches, and student athletes.

This year, essays must be submitted via the Robert H. Jackson Center website by March 27. More information including prompts, eligibility requirements, and judging rubric can be found at: https://www.roberthjackson.org/ehmke

Winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Center. First place winners will receive an engraved plaque, a Jackson Center and Ehmke swag bag, and public recognition, along with a $1,000 stipend for educational use (high school division) or $500 stipend (middle school division). Second and third place finishers will be honored with a swag bag, printed certificate, and public recognition. All participants will receive a commemorative bookmark and digital certificate.