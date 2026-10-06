Robert H. Jackson Center Holding Virtual Program To Close Out ’80 Years Of Nuremberg’

The Robert H. Jackson Center is inviting the public to the virtual closing program of 80 Years of Nuremberg: An International Reflection.

The year-long international symposium began in November 2025 and has explored the legacy of the Nuremberg Trials and their continuing relevance to justice, accountability and the rule of law today.

The final event, After Nuremberg: What Do We Carry Forward?, will take place virtually from noon to 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 9. The program brings the series together after months of examining the path to the trials, the people and institutions involved, the courtroom, the evidence and testimony, Robert H. Jackson’s role, and Nuremberg’s continuing legacy.

Robert H. Jackson Center Director of Programs Elizabeth Hosier said, “Rather than introduce another topic, this closing program creates space for participants to consider the larger questions Nuremberg raises about justice, accountability, responsibility, memory, and the rule of law. The conversation will invite audience members to reflect on what surprised them, what challenged their assumptions, how different perspectives shaped their understanding of the trials, and what Nuremberg asks of us today.”

The program will close with a special video featuring several voices reading the first page of Robert H. Jackson’s closing statement at Nuremberg, leaving the community with one last question: What do we carry forward?

The public is encouraged to attend this final program and register for the Zoom webinar at roberthjackson.org/event/closing-ceremony. Additional information about the full symposium series is available at roberthjackson.org/80-years-of-nuremberg-an-international-reflection.