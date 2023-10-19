WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Author Lynne Olson

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host author Lynne Olson as this year’s Al and Marge Brown Lecture Series speaker.

The even will take place at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24 via live stream.

She will discuss her research on the relationship between the United States and Great Britain during World War II.

Lynne Olson is a bestselling author of nine books of history, primarily focused on World War II history, including three New York Times bestsellers.

Before becoming a full-time author, Olson worked as a journalist for ten years, first with the Associated Press then with the Baltimore Sun, where she eventually covered the White House.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2416953900611/WN_Ae4bo5pwQQGcR71l_wy5qA?blm_aid=0#/registration

