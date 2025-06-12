Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting ‘Bob’s Pop-Up Court’

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host hands-on, mini-exhibit A Slice of History: Bob’s Pop-Up Court this Saturday.

Bob’s Pop-Up Court will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. where visitors will hear short arguments on real-world civic dilemmas and cast their rulings. This event is part of Civic Season, a nationwide initiative from Made By Us that connects history with action from Juneteenth to July 4. The Center is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls for the day’s refreshments.

After making judgments, people can add their voice to the Justice Tree with a personal reflection and make a civic pledge for the year ahead.

Free pizza and snacks will be available for participants on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit roberthjackson.org