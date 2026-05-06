Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Educational, Community-Focused Events

The Robert H. Jackson Center is hosting a trio of educational and community-focused events this month.

This Saturday, May 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the center is inviting grade school educators to bring student teams to its Battle of the Books event. Teams of students in grades 6 through 8 from area school districts will demonstrate their knowledge of 12 pre-selected books they have read in preparation for the competition.

The afternoon will feature spirited competition, music, snacks, and a celebration of reading and teamwork. Each registered team will receive a set of the selected books provided by the Jackson Center. Battle of the Books is sponsored by the Dollar General Educational Fund and Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant.

The winners of the Student Essay Contest will be recognized during a ceremony on Thursday, May 14. The Robert H. Jackson Center partnered with Ehmke Manufacturing Company, Inc. to develop an annual essay contest series that engages middle and high school students in civic education while connecting the values of athletics to democratic principles. Students were invited to reflect on themes of civic responsibility, leadership, fairness, and the rule of law. This year’s theme is Playing by the Rules: Fairness and Justice in Sports and Society.

The awards ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Jackson Center. First-place winners will receive an engraved plaque, a Jackson Center and Ehmke swag bag, public recognition, and an educational stipend of $1,000 for high school students or $500 for middle school students. Second and third-place finishers will receive a swag bag, a printed certificate, and public recognition. All participants will receive a commemorative bookmark and digital certificate. Special thanks to Wegmans and Honest John’s Pizza for their support of the reception.

The Jackson Center will conclude the weekend with a brick planting ceremony on Saturday, May 16, celebrating supporters who have chosen to honor loved ones through the Center’s Buy a Brick — Build a Legacy project. The program enables everyone to recognize family, friends, veterans, and other impactful individuals by purchasing a commemorative brick installed in the Center’s walkway.

Brick plantings take place twice annually, in May and October, bringing the community together to honor those remembered while supporting the Center’s mission, programs, and education initiatives. The next brick planting ceremony will be October 10.