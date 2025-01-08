Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting First Amendment Day on Jan. 11

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host its inaugural 1A Day this Saturday.

The event, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., will celebrate the five fundamental freedoms protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Visitors can explore interactive stations throughout the Center, each highlighting different aspects of First Amendment rights through partnerships with local organizations.

Jamestown Community College‘s English Department will lead creative writing workshops while the James Prendergast Library will present an exhibition on banned books. There will also be tables from the New Neighbors Coalition, the Fenton History Center, local artists, and more. A live performance at 2:00pm by the Sukanya Burman Dance will round out the afternoon’s activities.

The event honors the efforts of all plaintiffs, defendants, jurists and everyday Americans’ efforts to exercise and fight for First Amendment rights. Justice Jackson, himself, was instrumental in several landmark cases such as West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (1943) and Terminiello v. Chicago (1949). Throughout his tenure as Associate Justice, Jackson played a crucial role in shaping constitutional interpretations of First Amendment protections.

For more information, visit roberthjackson.org.