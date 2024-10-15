WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Talk By Dr. Andrew Perrin on ‘Argue More, Argue Better’

Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Talk By Dr. Andrew Perrin on ‘Argue More, Argue Better’

By Leave a Comment

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host a speaker tonight who will talk about how to discuss politics.

Dr. Andrew J. Perrin‘s talk at 5:00 p.m. is titled “Argue More, Argue Better” and will be about why we express ideas poorly when we’re riled up, the impact of political polarization, and how to listen better.

Dr. Perrin is the SNF-Agora Professor of Sociology and the chair of the Sociology Department at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Author of numerous articles and books including the 2014 American Democracy: From Tocqueville to Town Halls to Twitter, Dr. Perrin studies the social and cultural foundations of American democratic life.

He will shed light on common pitfalls in discourse and offer insights into fostering more constructive conversations in our increasingly divided world.

The free event can be attended in person or by Zoom and will conclude with an audience discussion.

The link to register for the event is available here:
https://form.jotform.com/242735158561157?blm_aid=615684097&blm_aid=127484929

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.