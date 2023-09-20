Robert H. Jackson Center Invites Students to Celebrate Constitution Day

The Robert H. Jackson Center is inviting students to celebrate Constitution Day at the Center on Thursday.

This year’s Constitution Day Program will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon on September 21 in the Robert H. Jackson Center’s Cappa Theatre.

This year’s theme is Citizenship and the U.S. Constitution with guest speakers, the Hon. Mark Montour, and the Hon. Darlene Lay.

Justice Mark Montour serves as a judge in the Fourth Department, Appellate Division for New York State. The Supreme Court of the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department hears appeals from the state’s trial courts located in the 22 Central and Western New York counties, which includes Chautauqua County. He previously served as a New York State Supreme Court Justice, acting Administrative Judge for the Eighth Judicial District, and the Supervising Judge for Genesee and Wyoming County Town and Village Justice Courts.

Justice Montour is also the first Native American to be elected to a state-level judicial position when he was elected to the New York State Supreme Court for the Eighth Judicial District in 2013, and first Native American to serve as a New York State Appellate Division when appointed by Governor Hochul in 2022.

Judge Lay is a member of the Seneca Nation and was elected to serve on the Peacemaker’s Court in 2009. The Peacemakers Court is the court of general jurisdiction and is located on each of the Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories and is an alternative to the County Court system that can hear civil actions including domestic relations, child welfare, land disputes, environment issues, and restraining orders.

Constitution Day recognizes U.S. Congress’ adoption of the United States Constitution in 1787 and, since 1941, as also Citizenship Day to honor all who are U.S. citizens regardless of their path to attainment.

The event is free, but please contact info@roberthjackson.org or call (716) 483-6646 to reserve space.