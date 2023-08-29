Robert H. Jackson Center Looks To Bring On More Staff, Improve Exhibit Spaces

The Robert H. Jackson Center is focused on bringing more staff on board while improving the Center’s exhibit spaces and technology in the coming year.

Center Executive Director Kristan McMahon recently presented a 2022 State of the Center to Jackson Society members and took time to speak with WRFA.

She said one of the gaps identified by the Center’s board during a planning process is the need for additional staffing including a Director of Programs and Education, “We really need someone who will take those next steps who can really identify these are the resources that teachers and students need, these are the programs we should be planning to educate at all levels, and so someone with that really heavy programming and education background is necessary.”

McMahon said when it comes to the Center’s physical structure, they hope to work with an exhibit designer who can work on better ways to tell the story of Robert H. Jackson.

She said they also want to make technology improvements, including making visits more personalized for visitors to the building, “So, finding a way through better technology to better incorporate our vast YouTube video library, being able to pull up individual speeches of Jackson’s, teachers perhaps could use different technology for their lesson plans and to instruct students.”

