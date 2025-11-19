Robert H. Jackson Center Partnering With Others To Commemorate 80th Anniversary Of Nuremberg Trials

The Robert H. Jackson Center is partnering with leading institutions from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom to launch an unprecedented year-long international symposium commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.

Eighty years ago, the Nuremberg Trials established the first international tribunal to hold leaders accountable for war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes against peace, and conspiracy to commit those crimes. These historic proceedings reshaped international law and raised profound ethical questions that continue to shape our world today.

Beginning November 21, 2025, and continuing monthly through October 2026, this symposium will explore Nuremberg’s enduring legacy, confront the challenges of modern global justice, and reflect on what it means to pursue accountability in an ever-changing world. Spanning eleven months, the same length as the original International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg, the series mirrors the duration of the historic trial itself, underscoring its lasting impact on the pursuit of justice. From the historical relationship of President Truman and Justice Jackson to a retrospective on propaganda, from the struggle against global impunity to evolving challenges of crimes of aggression, the questions that Nuremberg first posed remain urgent and increasingly complex.

The public is encouraged to attend these events, whether in person at their host locations or virtually. The only event scheduled for viewing at the Jackson Center will be the lecture on April 10.

Full program details and registration information available at: www.roberthjackson.org/80-years-of-nuremberg-an-international-reflection