Robert H. Jackson Center Presents ‘Living Voices’ January Through May

The Robert H. Jackson Center will present Living Voices in the Center’s Cappa Theater from January through May 2026.

For eight years, Living Voices has brought powerful, dynamic live performances combined with archival film and sound, transforming history into a moving, personal journey using historical perspectives based on real people and events. Visiting actors from Seattle to Atlanta bring these characters and their challenges to life.

This year’s program schedule is as follows:

January 13 and 14: Hear my Voice (Women’s Suffrage)

February 10: Fly for Freedom (Civil Rights) and Right To Dream (Civil Rights)

February 11: Right to Dream (Civil Rights)

March 17 and 18: The New American (Immigration in the 20th Century)

April 14 and 15: Within the Silence (US Imprisonment of Japanese-American Citizens)

May 12 and 13: Through the Eyes of a Friend (Holocaust)

Robert H. Jackson Director of Programs Elizabeth Hosier said, “This year, we’re expanding the number of performances for each show. While most of our attendance comes from school groups on field trips, we continue to see strong interest from the public at both our daytime performances and convenient evening shows.”

Multiple performances are offered each day, and material can be adapted to a variety of grade levels and uses Common Core Curriculum for students in Grades 9-12. Registration is required online at www.roberthjackson.org/events or by phone at (716) 483-6646.

All programs are free and open to the public.