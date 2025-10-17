Robert H. Jackson Center President To Speak At Unitarian Universalist Church

Robert H. Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon will be the speaker at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown service on Sunday.

McMahon will describe “The Function of a Citizen” during her talk at 10:30 a.m. She said, “Each of us has a role to play to make and keep our community strong and vibrant. Robert H. Jackson believed strongly in civic engagement, community participation, and accountability – to ourselves and our neighbors.”

McMahon received her Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America and her Bachelor of Arts degrees in Journalism/Mass Communication and Political Science from St. Bonaventure University. She serves as a Trustee, Chair of the Audit & Compliance Committee, and Vice Chair of the Student Success Committee for St. Bonaventure and as Board Secretary for Youth For Understanding, a student exchange nonprofit. In April 2019, McMahon became president of the organization that advances the legacy of the Jamestown attorney who became Attorney General, Supreme Court Justice, and Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials.

For more information, visit UUJamestown.org.