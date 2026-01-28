Robert H. Jackson Center, Reg Lenna Holding Screening Of ‘Nuremberg’ With Author Discussion Jan. 30

A special community screening of Nuremberg will take place this Friday that includes a live talk-back with author Jack El-Hai, whose book, The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, inspired the film.

The screening is co-sponsored by the Robert H. Jackson Center and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the film beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Reg.

Directed by James Vanderbilt and starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Colin Hanks, and John Slattery, Nuremberg dramatizes the true story of U.S. Army psychiatrist Dr. Douglas M. Kelley, who examined Nazi war criminals awaiting trial in 1945. His psychological interviews with figures such as Hermann Göring raised enduring questions about guilt, responsibility, and the nature of evil.

Robert H. Jackson, as played by Michael Shannon, is a key figure in the story and provides the legal framework, rationale, and prosecution for the International Military Tribunal, which opened 80 years ago on November 20, 1945.

Tickets for the January 30 screening and discussion are available through the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office and online at reglenna.com

This event is part of the Robert H. Jackson Center’s ongoing effort to promote public understanding of justice, human rights, and the rule of law—principles that Justice Jackson, Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, helped define for the modern world.