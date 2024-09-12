Robert H. Jackson Center Selects Inaugural Director of Programs

The Robert H. Jackson Center has selected Elizabeth Hosier as its inaugural Director of Programs.

The Director of Programs will be responsible for designing and curating educational programs, workshops, lectures, and events in alignment with the Center’s mission of promoting of democracy and human rights though the life and principles of Robert H. Jackson, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Chief Prosecutor at the International Military Tribunal in Nuremburg after World War II.

This includes identifying target audiences, tailoring programs to meet their needs, overseeing event logistics, and monitoring performance.

Hosier is a native of Panama, New York and graduated from Canisius College with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Adolescent Education and earned a Master of Science in Adolescent Literacy at St. Bonaventure University.

She is the former Director of Visitor Experience at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum near Pittsburgh. She saw the organization through a period of change, moving to a new 21,000 square foot space full of new exhibits and programming. Her professional career started at the historic educational institutions of Mount Vernon and Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at James Madison’s home at Montpelier in northern Virginia.

Center President Kristan McMahon said the staff expansion, including for the first time a dedicated Director of Programs, are part of organizational and programmatic investments in the strategic plan of Jackson Center.

She added that the Jackson Center will also be looking to fill marketing/communications and an archivist position in the near future as part of its strategic plan.