Robert H. Jackson Center’s ‘Jackson After Dark’ To Feature Lucas West

The Robert H. Jackson Center’s end-of-summer fundraiser, Jackson After Dark, will feature NBC’s The Voice’s Lucas West.

The event will take place 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12 at the Center.

West, a Fairport, N.Y., native and recent SUNY Fredonia graduate, captured national attention with a knockout-round cover of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” that Joel himself shared, a moment West called a “dream come true.” Since his run on “The Voice” where he placed third, West has released his debut single, “But I’m Alone,” now available on all streaming platforms.

Robert H. Jackson Center Director of Development David Niles said, “Jackson After Dark will not just be an event, but an experience. A celebration of the five senses. Guests will be free to wander the elegant, candlelit rooms of the historic Kent Mansion as the evening unfolds around them.”

Company members of Sukanya Burman Dance will weave improvisational performances throughout the Center, finding guests wherever they roam. Cellist Mandy Majtan will perform from the front porch, while guitarist Norm Karin plays inside the mansion.

Studio D Catering will offer hors d’oeuvres from a live Chef Action Station in the Grant Room. The Jackson Bar will serve specialty cocktails featuring spirits from Evans Wines & Liquors and wines from Johnson Estate Winery. The evening will also debut a new craft beer by Wicked Warren’s, “The Justice,” brewed in honor of Robert H. Jackson.

Tickets are $85 per person with all proceeds supporting programming and operations at the Center. Tickets may be purchased through September 7 at RobertHJackson.org/events or by calling (716) 483-6646.