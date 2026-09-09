Rochester Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing More Than $180,000 From 3 School Districts, Including Bemus Point

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $810,000 from three New York school districts, including Bemus Point Central School.

New York State Police announced they arrested 49-year old Zacchary E. Weber on Wednesday, September 2 following an investigation that started in September 2025 after the Sodus Central School District reported concerns involving funds administered by Health Economics Partners LLC (HEP). HEP is a company that administered medical and dental benefit accounts for organizations, including school districts. Weber serves as the company’s CEO and president.

The investigation determined that funds were allegedly transferred without authorization from accounts belonging to the Sodus Central School District and North Rose-Wolcott Central School District in Wayne County and the Bemus Point Central School District in Chautauqua County to accounts controlled by HEP.

A forensic audit conducted by the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit determined the three school districts sustained combined losses totaling $810,695.55:

• Sodus Central School District: $377,757.75

• North Rose-Wolcott Central School District: $181,817.94

• Bemus Point Central School District: $251,119.86

Weber was charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Grand Larceny in Wayne County and 2nd Degree Grand Larceny in the town of Ellery.

The investigation remains ongoing.