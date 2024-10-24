Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns To The Reg on Friday

Cult classic, the Rocky Horror Picture Show, returns to the Reg this Friday.

The movie starts at 10:00 p.m. and features sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) who, after getting stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is rated R and is 101 minutes long.

Audience participation, props (excluding super splash squirt guns and hot dogs) and costuming is encouraged. Prop Fun Packs will be sold to patrons while supplies last.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit reglenna.com