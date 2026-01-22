Roger Tory Peterson Institute Announces New CEO

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute has announced that Stacey Otte-Demangate has been hired as its new CEO.

Otte-Demangate succeeds Arthur Pearson, who retired in 2025. She served for 16 years as the Executive Director of the California Nature Art Museum. During her tenure, she led a successful capital campaign to move the museum to Solvang, CA and triple the size of its building. Otte Demangate curated more than 40 exhibitions, including juried competitions celebrating California’s National Parks and Monuments. With a BA in Anthropology from Arizona State University and an MA from the Cooperstown Graduate Program/ Museum Studies, Otte-Demangate also served as Executive Director of the Catalina Island Museum for a decade.

Stacey and husband, Eric, have relocated to Chautauqua County with their dog and cat.