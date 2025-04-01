Rolison Sentenced For Meth Possession In Jail

A Jamestown man convicted in the vehicular deaths of two people has now been sentenced for passing drugs while in jail.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 61-year old Randall Rolison was sentenced Monday on a conviction for 1st Degree Promoting Prison Contraband. He will spend 2 to 4 years in state prison to run consecutive to the lengthy prison sentences he received last year as a result of his convictions on two separate vehicular homicides.

Schmidt said that on February 26, 2024, Rolison was sentenced to a combined prison term of up to 40 years for his convictions of 2nd Degree Manslaughter for the January 2022 hit-and-run death of 15 year old Alexis Hughan in Jamestown, and Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for the December 2022 car accident in which Rolison ignored a stop sign in Arkwright and broadsided a pick-up truck driven by Gary and Linda Kraemer, killing Mrs. Kraemer and injuring her husband. Rolison was under the influence of methamphetamine in each of those accidents.

In March 2024, after Mr. Rolison was sentenced by County Court on the two homicides but before he was transferred to a state facility, Corrections Officers at the Chautauqua County Jail found him in possession of methamphetamine following a jail visit, leading to this most recent conviction.

Schmidt said in a statement, “I can’t think of a more horrendous example of how illegal drugs like meth have destroyed innocent lives and caused needless and profound suffering for all of us here in the County. It defies common sense to think that Mr. Rolison was on meth when he killed poor Lexy, chose to use meth again later that same year when he killed Mrs. Kraemer, and turned to meth again while in our jail before leaving for state prison. Mr. Rolison and his meth addiction have forever ruined two local families, caused so much pain to so many innocent people, and wrecked his own life. This is the scourge of drugs which has upended this County along with countless others across the state and country.”