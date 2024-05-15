Rotary Brings Back Treasure Trove Auction With A Twist

The Rotary Club of Jamestown is bringing back its Treasure Trove Auction with a twist.

While the in-person event is sold out, members of the public can still participate by registering to bid online until noon, Saturday, May 18.

Before the online bidding ends, the bidder should enter an absentee bid, which is the highest amount of money the bidder is willing to pay for an item should someone bid higher during the live auction.

When the physical auction at Moon Brook begins at 7:30 PM on Saturday, live bids will start at the last amount entered by online participants. When the bidding is over, the absentee bids will be opened, and the item will go to the highest bidder.

There are approximately 30 items that will go up for bid at the live auction, including a Taylor Swift signed guitar, a signed Buffalo Bills Josh Allen jersey, a cocktail cruise and flaming steak dinner, tickets for a Yankees-Cleveland game, and more.

To view all auction items and to submit an online bid, visit JNYrotary.afrogs.org